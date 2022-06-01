People’s economic progress hallmark of Modi govt: V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday asserted that the economic progress leading to welfare of the people is the hallmark of the Narendra Modi government. He said the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi has greatly helped farmers to avoid starvation during the Covid pandemic and crop failure. The minister was inaugurating an event held at the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI) in connection with Garib Kalyan Sammelan.

He pointed out that during the past eight years, great emphasis has been laid on the agrarian economy. As on February 2022, Rs 1.45 lakh crore has been disbursed under the PM Kisan Samman Fund for about 11 crore small farmers in the country.

The agricultural budget has multiplied, while the agricultural credit has doubled. A series of measures including PM Kisan, Kisan Rail, minimum support price and crop insurance are being undertaken by the Modi government to double the incomes of farmers and to make agriculture more remunerative and viable, he said. Narendra The government has been striving for the uplift of the economically backward sections, he added.

The minister released a special booklet to mark the government’s 8 year in office. It provides a bird’s eye view of the series of reforms and welfare measures undertaken by the government in line with its vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.Around 2000 farmers participated in the event. The Union Minister felicitated four farmers for their exemplary work in agriculture. ICAR-CTCRI Director Dr M N Sheela presided over the function.