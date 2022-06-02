STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attingal bypass: Temple authorities agree to hand over land to NHAI

Decks have been cleared for the development of NH 66 bypass stretch at Kazhakoottam to Paripally at Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam border.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

NH national highway, NHAI

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Decks have been cleared for the development of NH 66 bypass stretch at Kazhakoottam to Paripally at Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam border. The lone hurdle, which was the acquisition of 44 cents of land of Thiruarattukavu Devi temple at Attingal for constructing a bypass as part of the project, has been resolved following talks with the temple authorities. The land is likely to be surrendered to NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) within 15 days, sources said. 

The six-lane widening work of the 29-kilometre stretch will begin after a month, if weather permits. The contract agreement between NHAI and the contractor RDS Limited was signed on May 20. According to NHAI, only the compound wall of the temple needs to be demolished for the purpose and it will not touch the temple. Earlier, NHAI had planned to approach the Supreme Court to vacate the stay order secured by the temple.

“Acquiring 44 cents belonging to the temple, which is essential for the construction of the 12-km-long Attingal bypass, was the main hurdle for the implementation of the project. Now, all the hurdles are cleared. The only issue was the temple authorities’ reluctance to hand over the land and they had approached the High Court and secured a stay order. However, we had conciliatory talks with them and finally they agreed to surrender the land for the bypass. We will hand over the whole land to RDS after 15 days and the contractor is expected to start the work by July, if weather permits.

The first work will be cutting down of trees on either side of the road and then we will start demolishing the buildings. Finally, the utility shifting will begin, “ said  P Pradeep, project director, NHAI. Some of the building owners have voluntarily started demolishing the buildings at places like Kallambalam, Kaniyapuram and Mangalapuram. The contract for the development of the stretch was awarded to RDS Projects Limited at a cost of Rs 790 crore. 

The Kazhakkoottam-Parippally stretch is slated to be widened to 45 m to facilitate the six-lane traffic. There will be service roads on either side and road safety measures will be put in place, as mandated by the Indian Road Congress. 

Once the road is widened, the travel time from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram, which normally takes 90 to 105 minutes during peak hours, will be reduced by 20 to 30 minutes. The Kazhakkoottam-Parippally project has been conceived so that the NH deviates from Mamom Junction to a bypass road. From there, long-distance travellers need not touch Attingal town, a major traffic bottleneck. They will rejoin the main road at Ayamkonam near Kallambalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp