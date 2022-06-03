Accused in double-murder case killed in drunken brawl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 32-year-old man accused of double-murder at Vazhayila in 2011 was bludgeoned to death by two men at a hotel room at Enikkara within Aruvikkara police station limits on Wednesday night. Vishnuroop aka Manichan of Vazhayila was murdered allegedly by Deepak Lal and his friend Arun G Raj. The duo had fled the place after committing the crime and were later arrested by the cops.

Deepak, 33, and Arun, 32, are residents of Manikandeswaram and they had previous enmity with Vishnuroop, police said. Aruvikkara SHO D Shibu Kumar said Vishnuroop had attacked Arun six months back and since then he was harbouring a grudge against Vishnuroop. The room was taken on rent by Vishnuroop’s friend, Harikumar, on Monday. On Wednesday, Arun and Deepak joined Vishnuroop and Harikumar for drinks. During the binge, the two had picked up a quarrel with Vishnuroop and attacked him with a hammer that they had kept.

Sources said the fight broke out over a song that Vishnuroop sang under the influence of alcohol. The song apparently irked the duo, who already bore grudge towards Vishnuroop, and they attacked him viciously. Harikumar too sustained injuries. As per the police, the crime occurred by 9.15pm and Vishnuroop’s face and head got crushed in the attack.

Though he was rushed to the Medical College hospital, he breathed his last by midnight. Vishnuroop rose to notoriety after the infamous double murder that rocked the city in 2011. Two gangsters, Kokkode Shyam and Praveen, were hacked to death by a gang comprising Vishnuroop on petty issues.

