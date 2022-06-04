Vazhayila-Nedumangad road work to be done based on existing plan

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed Vazhayila-Nedumangad four-lane highway has moved one step closer to reality with the six-member committee which was constituted to draw up a new alignment, submitting its report based on the social impact assessment (SIA) study to the state government for approval. As per the report, the committee has made it clear that there is no scope for a new alignment as the existing alignment was finalised by the PWD based on the specifications of Indian Road Congress. The committee has also put forth several suggestions and recommendations so as to ensure limited displacement of people during land acquisition. The report states that land parcels owned by schools, temples. churches and mosques need to be acquired for the existing alignment and 874 buildings, both commercial and residential, may be affected.

Speaking to TNIE, G R Anil, Food and Civil Supplies Minister, who personally took interest in the project, said that the district collector has submitted a report to the revenue secretary for further perusal. “As a minister, I will implement the project. As per the report, a new alignment is not possible. So we will work on it to make it possible based on the existing alignment,” Anil said.

Once the report is approved, a notification will be issued for land acquisition, sources said. The widening of road at Vazhayila near Peroorkada and Pazhakutty near Nedumangad has been a long-pending demand as the stretch is a part of Thiruvananthapuram- Tenkasi inter-state highway. “The committee has submitted the report to the government, The government will analyse the report before giving approval. Once it is approved, the revenue wing at the district collectorate will publish a notification for land acquisition,” said Jacob Sanjay John, deputy collector ( Land Acquisition).

The committee has already held discussions with landowners to allay their apprehensions over land acquisition. As per the initial report of the committee, the landowners’ suggestion was to acquire more land from the plot owned by the Kerala Water Authority on one side of the stretch in Karakulam panchayat to avoid land acquisition in the densely populated region on the other side. The committee members, including Karakulam panchayat vice-president, could allay the fears of landowners by making minor changes in the original alignment.

The committee comprised two people’s representatives and four technical experts. Sources said they have gone to the field and spoken to landowners. However, some of the landowners raised concerns. The members took all aspects into consideration and the revenue authorities will take further action. Earlier, a two-day hearing was conducted regarding land acquisition. An SIA study was also conducted. The SIA report submitted to the government earlier said the alignment shall be re-examined considering the fact that many landowners are likely to lose their property. The six-member committee was constituted by the state government in October last year. The widening of the 11.8-km stretch from Vazhayila to Pazhakutty near Nedumangad is likely to reduce travel time and help reduce traffic congestion from the city to Nedumangad.

KIIFB is the funding agency and Kerala Road Fund Board is the implementing agency. So far, the government has sanctioned `338.53 crore for the project. Of these, `279.31 crore will be spent for road work and `59.22 crore for land acquisition. The land has to be acquired mainly in Karakulam panchayat and Nedumangad municipality. The revenue department, under a special tahsildar, will acquire 7.561 hectares of land spread across Karakulam, Peroorkada, Aruvikkara, Nedumangad and Karipur villages.