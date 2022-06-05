STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amnesty scheme: GST dept invites applications

The State GST Department has invited applications from traders to avail of the amnesty scheme announced in the state budget 2022.

Published: 05th June 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 07:22 AM

GST

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State GST Department has invited applications from traders to avail of the amnesty scheme announced in the state budget 2022. Applications can be submitted online. Businesses can submit options to settle arrears of various taxes like the Kerala Value Added Tax (KVAT), General Sales Tax, Central sales tax, luxury tax, surcharge and Agriculture Income Tax.

There is a 100%  waiver on interest and penalties except for KGST arrears after 2005. In the case of KGST defaulters, the penalty has been waived only for arrears after 2005. A 40% waiver will be given to those who remit the arrears in one go and 30% for those who pay up in instalments. The amnesty scheme is also applicable for pending cases.  

Arrear details are available on the GST department’s website. Businesses should take one-time registration from the department website www.keralataxes.gov.in Separate options can be submitted for each year. Traders can submit options if the arrear details on the website are correct. In other cases, options can be submitted after rectifying the errors. The amount can be remitted online after the taxes offices approve the application.

Comments

