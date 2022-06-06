STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Children, youth in Kerala should volunteer to conserve environment: Minister

The event was conducted as a part of the ‘climate assembly’ to be organised by UNICEF and Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday at the Kerala legislature complex.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Antony Raju flagging off the Cyclathon on Sunday as part of the climate assembly summit to be organised on Monday

Transport Minister Antony Raju flagging off the Cyclathon on Sunday as part of the climate assembly summit to be organised on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The children and youth in Kerala should lead the movement for conserving and restoring the environment, said Minister Antony Raju while flagging off the cyclathon organised as a part of ‘Nambu,’ the climate conclave for children and youth, on Sunday. 

The event was conducted as a part of the ‘climate assembly’ to be organised by UNICEF and Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday at the Kerala legislature complex. The state was badly affected when cyclone Ockhi hit its coast in 2017 and during the floods in 2018 and 2019. It is important to create awareness among the youth regarding natural calamities and to learn to survive and adapt to them.

 The new generation has been taking measures like using green vehicles to tackle rising air pollution. “The Climate Conclave will set an example and mark the beginning of such movements in Kerala,” the minister said. 

KL Rao, Chief of social policy of UNICEF in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said that the cyclathon has been organised to spread the World Environment Day message - One Only Earth. Emergency specialists of UNICEF, Sarabjit Singh Sabota, Pratheesh C Maman and Prakash Gopinath were present. 

75 cyclists from across the capital representing various cycling clubs in the city participated in the Cyclathon. The ‘climate assembly’  aims to ensure the participation of children and youths in preventing the hazards owing to climate change in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclathon UNICEF Antony Raju Minister
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp