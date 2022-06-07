STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File settlement yajna to begin on July 15

The decision came during a meeting convened to prepare a master plan for clearing the pending files. Raju said the last cabinet has decided to clear all pending files in various departments.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Antony Raju

Transport Minister Antony Raju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju said a three-month-long special file settlement yajna will be held in the district from July 15 to clear the pending files in various government departments. The decision came during a meeting convened to prepare a master plan for clearing the pending files. Raju said the last cabinet has decided to clear all pending files in various departments.

In phase I of the plan, the government will clear files that have been pending for over five years. As part of the yajna, all files that are more than one year would be settled without court intervention. The meeting has decided to deploy the district planning office as the district-level nodal agency for file settlement. Review meetings would be held every 15 days to check the progress of the initiative. The Chief Minister will be reviewing the progress every week.

The minister said every file should be considered as life and the officials must sort and settle the files in a time-bound manner. He said the government will not allow the departments to sit on files and delay them inordinately. The minister said adalats would be organised if they are required to settle them.

