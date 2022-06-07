STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

What’s in a name?: The story of Palayam

In the early 19th century, the area was known as ‘Pattalappalayam’. As time went by, it got shortened to Palayam.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Palayam junction in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Niranjana MS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palayam is one of the busiest location in the capital city. Interestingly, the place got its name from the Tamil word ‘Palayam’ which means ‘military cantonment’. Any ground occupied by a military camp can be called so. 

In the early 19th century, the area was known as ‘Pattalappalayam’. As time went by, it got shortened to Palayam. “Almost all establishments we see in the market have some connection to the early Pattalappalayam. This area was the main base for military camps in the past and was home to people from various cultures and religions,” said S P Harikumar, historian and author. 

Palayam was home to many soldiers and military officials. Historians say all the vintage buildings in the locality were constructed for their convenience. The famous Mascot Hotel used to accommodate the higher rank officials. 

Connemara market, one of the oldest shopping hubs of the city, was built to meet the daily necessities of soldiers. There was also a gymnasium during the period, which  was extensively used by the soldiers. The three abodes of worship St Joseph’s Cathedral, Hanuman Temple and Juma Masjid were all built for the convenience of the military men. “’Palayam’ was a word of power in the past,” says Harikumar.

Widely recognised as the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, Palayam holds great relevance in the city with grand 19th century buildings that house government offices, three stadiums, a public library, the University of Kerala, VJT Hall, LMS Church and an Underpass road.

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names in the city. Got any whacky suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palayam
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp