What’s in a name?: The story of Palayam

Niranjana MS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palayam is one of the busiest location in the capital city. Interestingly, the place got its name from the Tamil word ‘Palayam’ which means ‘military cantonment’. Any ground occupied by a military camp can be called so.

In the early 19th century, the area was known as ‘Pattalappalayam’. As time went by, it got shortened to Palayam. “Almost all establishments we see in the market have some connection to the early Pattalappalayam. This area was the main base for military camps in the past and was home to people from various cultures and religions,” said S P Harikumar, historian and author.

Palayam was home to many soldiers and military officials. Historians say all the vintage buildings in the locality were constructed for their convenience. The famous Mascot Hotel used to accommodate the higher rank officials.

Connemara market, one of the oldest shopping hubs of the city, was built to meet the daily necessities of soldiers. There was also a gymnasium during the period, which was extensively used by the soldiers. The three abodes of worship St Joseph’s Cathedral, Hanuman Temple and Juma Masjid were all built for the convenience of the military men. “’Palayam’ was a word of power in the past,” says Harikumar.

Widely recognised as the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, Palayam holds great relevance in the city with grand 19th century buildings that house government offices, three stadiums, a public library, the University of Kerala, VJT Hall, LMS Church and an Underpass road.

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names in the city. Got any whacky suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@gmail.com