Indefinite strike against Vizhinjam port

Ever since the construction of the Vizhinjam Port commenced, sea erosion has worsened in many parts of the coastal belt. 

Mathsyathozhili Karshaka Samyukta Samara Samiti stages indefinite strike in front of Thiruvananthapuram airport | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since the construction of the Vizhinjam Port commenced, sea erosion has worsened in many parts of the coastal belt. 

A section of fishermen has launched an indefinite strike in front of the international airport demanding a scientific study on the impact of port construction on the eroding coast in the capital. 

“We will continue the strike until the authorities agree to conduct a scientific study. The port construction has ruined the lives of the fishermen. We want them to stall the construction and resume it only after a 
scientific study.

The families who lost their homes because of the port construction should be properly compensated,” said Anto. He said the state government was ready to compensate landowners fairly for mega developmental projects. “The government should treat the fishermen who lost their homes the same way,” he added.

