Haritha tourism project in Capital inaugurated

The project was implemented as part of the state government’s Navakeralam project.

Published: 09th June 2022

Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Works and Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the Shankhumugham Haritha Tourism Project implemented by the city corporation in collaboration with DTPC, Suchitwa Mission, Haritha Keralam Mission, Clean Kerala Company and various other organisations.  

The project was implemented as part of the state government’s Navakeralam project. On the ‘World Ocean Day’, a clean-up drive was conducted jointly with college students. The students of All Saints College, Chackai ITI, Marthoma youth wing workers, Air Force and Coast Guard officials and several volunteers took part in the initiative. 

General Education Minister V Sivankutty presided over the function while Mayor Arya Rajendran inaugurated the Chacha Nehru Park. T N Seema, Navakeralam project coordinator, flagged off a mini train in the park which runs without tracks. 

