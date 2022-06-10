STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The hills are calling. Where are you?

Ponmudi is one of the most popular hill stations in the capital city.

Published: 10th June 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ponmudi Hills

Ponmudi Hills

By Arya UR
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ponmudi is one of the most popular hill stations in the capital city. During the drive there through rickety roads lined by shrubs and greenery, you can feel the wild breeze in your hair. The road has over 20 hairpin bends, but the twists and turns are totally worth it. It is a great way to liberate your mind from the grays of everyday life. Ponmudi, or the Golden Hills is a quick getaway that you dream of when work and city life becomes too hectic.

En route, you are welcomed by little streams with jostling water, unless you are visiting during peak summers. If it drizzles, a blanket of mist is likely to embrace the hills, making it cool and cosy. The hill station is a part of the Western Ghats and lies parallel to the Arabian Sea. Ponmudi is lined by lush-green forests, and it will help you breathe and think better.

One can always stop at the breathtaking Kallar river on the way, which flows parallel to the road in the opposite direction. The picturesque Meenmutty Waterfalls is a little further away, and you can get there by hiking. Ponmudi’s climate is pleasant throughout the year, so it is open all the time, unless there is downpour or warnings are issued by authorities. Tea and spice plantations grace the hill station with their green tranquility.

How to reach 
KSRTC Bus services run to Ponmudi. Nearest railway station: Thiruvananthapuram, around 61 km away 
Where to stay
The only accommodation option in Ponmudi is the Government Guest House. It includes a restaurant and a KTDC Beer Parlour.
For your tastebuds 
Explore local tea stalls and hotels down the hill station that sells the local cuisine

