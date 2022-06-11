STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anchuthengu Fort from history’s past

The Anchuthengu Fort/ Fort Anjengo located on the outskirts of Varkala was built in 1695. The structure takes you back in time to the colonial era.

An aerial view of the Anchuthengu Fort | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Anchuthengu Fort/ Fort Anjengo located on the outskirts of Varkala was built in 1695. The structure takes you back in time to the colonial era. Anchuthengu, where the Fort is located, has great relevance in history.

It was the first trade settlement of the East India Company in the country. According to historians, after Thalassery Fort, Fort Anjengo was the second most important fort built by the British in Kerala. The construction commenced in 1696 and was completed in 1699. 

“The historical relevance of it is huge. The land used belonged to the queen of Attingal. The British had huge support from her to establish their settlement in Anchuthengu,” said historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan.  

As per historical documents, it helped the British flourish trade in pepper and cotton cloth. The fort also served as the first signaling station for ships arriving from Britain Anjengo fort lacks some typical look and characteristics of a fort. It has a few lookout points and three entrances on the east and west.

“The Dutch were the strongest during that time in Kerala and they didn’t like the growth of the British. So they tried to hinder the construction of the Fort after lobbying with the Attingal queen. After trying to resist the construction, the queen compromised with the British who used to send expensive gifts to the queen every year as a friendly gesture,” says Gopalakrishnan.

“There was local unrest against the British and the revolt is considered as the first organsied revolt against the colonial power. The British used to procure pepper at low rates from the locals. Resentment over this connection brewed over time,” adds Gopalakrishnan. 

