Applications invited for PG courses in digital varsity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Applications for admission to flagship postgraduate programmes, such as MTech, MSc, MBA and PG diploma course, offered by Digital University Kerala (DGUK) can be submitted online till June 26, 2022. Admissions will be based on an entrance test scheduled on July 3.

The following programmes are being offered this year: MTech in Computer Science & Engineering: Specialisations-Connected Systems & Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security & Engineering; MTech in Electronics Engineering: Specialisations - Artificial Intelligence Hardware, Signal Processing & Automation; MTech in Electronic Product Design (flexible mode): Suitable for working professionals and those interested in electronics with classes scheduled on weekends; MSc in Computer Science: Specialisations: Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Machine Intelligence, Geospatial Analytics, Software Systems Engineering, AI and Text Analytics, Distributed Systems and Blockchain Technologies; MSc in Data Analytics: Specialisations-Geoinformatics, and Bio AI, and Computational Science; MSc in Ecology: Specialisation-Ecological Informatics; Master of Business Administration (full-time and flexible modes): Specialisation: Business Analytics, Digital Governance, Digital Transformation, Finance, Technology Management, Human Resources, Information Security Management, Marketing, Operations and Systems. This programme will have evening classes on weekdays and regular class on weekend.

PG Diploma in e-Governance focuses on capacity building in science, technology and management for employees of government departments, public sector undertakings and organisations that provide IT services to the government.