Thiruvananthapuram Corp-NHAI meet to discuss streetlight installation

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation will hold a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) next week to discuss the installation of streetlights on the NH 66 bypass stretch from Kazhakootam to Mukkola on a public-private participation (PPP) model. Mayor S Arya Rajendran will chair the meeting which is likely to be held on next Wednesday or Thursday. The corporation on Friday submitted a revised proposal to NHAI seeking approval for the installation of streetlights with advertisement hoardings on the poles.

In the revised proposal, the corporation suggested the installation of 1,100 double-armed streetlight poles on the median of the highway with a 20-metre gap between the poles or 2,200 single-arm streetlights on either side of the 26-km highway stretch. Corporation secretary Binu Francis said the NHAI has to take the final call on the proposal. “If we get the approval, we will go ahead with an invitation for expression of interest (EOI) from private players again,” said Binu.

“The corporation has proposed to install 1,110 double-armed poles, which will have a total of 2,200 lights. We have also proposed single-armed lights on either side of the road as the installation of poles on the median will affect trees at certain places. However, we will do it as per its feasibility. Since the installation of lights will cost a huge amount, we need to generate revenue through advertising. So we have proposed advertisement hoardings on poles as well,” he said.

He said all these matters would be discussed in the meeting next week. Meanwhile, the corporation is yet to provide permanent power connection to the streetlights which were installed recently by NHAI at Thampuranmukku and Anayara near Lords Hospital Junction. A corporation official said this matter would also be discussed in the meeting.

Three days ago, the NHAI conducted a trial run of lighting these lamps. Though the NHAI installed the lights, the corporation has to provide the power connection and carry out the maintenance of the lights.

The Kazhakootam-Mukkola stretch is an important corridor as it is flanked by many IT companies, research institutions, apartment complexes, malls and showrooms. Earlier, the NHAI had rejected the corporation’s letter requesting the installation of streetlights via the PPP model and sought a formal proposal instead. Business groups such as Lulu and Adani had come forward to install streetlights following the EOI invited by the corporation.