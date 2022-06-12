STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Migrant labourers rescued as wall caves in at construction site

Deepak was rescued immediately, while it took an hour to rescue Rahul as he was trapped under a concrete slab.

Published: 12th June 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services team extricating a worker trapped in debris as earth caved in at a construction site in Panavila on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two migrant workers who were trapped inside the debris as the retaining concrete wall caved in at a construction site of an apartment near Panavila here on Saturday, were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services team.The workers, identified as Deepak, 23 of West Bengal and Rahul, 30 of Assam, were rescued with the timely intervention of the Fire and Rescue Services team from Chenkalchoola fire station. Both of them were shifted to the medical college hospital.

Deepak was rescued immediately, while it took an hour to rescue Rahul as he was trapped under a concrete slab. Following the rain on Friday night, the land had turned soft and unstable. A major disaster was averted as a few workers who were present at the spot ran away.

The incident took place at 10.15am when a few workers were cooking food at a makeshift tent close to the construction site. A concrete foundation was laid on the ground and this land caved in. A resident said he heard a loud sound and when he rushed to the spot he found the land caved in. Soon, he informed the Fire and Rescue Services team.

A fire officer said that Rahul had some bruises on his legs and injuries on his face, legs and hands. Deepak’s injury is minor. “The entire piece of land, right from the top, started caving in. They did not have much time to run away. Within a flash, all of them were caught underneath the concrete block. The portion close to the spot is also on the verge of collapse. So the authorities should do something,” he said.

The district administration is likely to conduct an inquiry into the incident to check if the work was carried out with the permission of authorities concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp