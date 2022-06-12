STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two migrant workers found guilty of rape at Poovar resort in 2013

Quantum of sentence to be pronounced on June 18 | Convicts were contract labourers of a firm outsourced by resort for cleaning and pest-control services

Published: 12th June 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fast Track Special Court at Neyyattinkara found two migrant workers guilty of raping a woman IT professional in the resort they worked in at Poovar nine years ago. Judge Resmi Sadanandan found Lakhinath and Presonagam of Jorhat district in Assam, guilty of the crime that took place at ‘Poovar Island resort’ on November 28, 2013. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on June 18.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Ajith Thankayya, it was proven that they had raped the woman. The convicts were contract labourers of a pest-control firm to which the resort had outsourced cleaning and pest-control services. They had loosened the screws of the balcony door latch on the eve of the incident and later broke into the room and raped the survivor while she was asleep, around 2.30am.

The woman who fought back managed to grab a beaded necklace worn by one of the men. That helped the police identify the suspects from photographs of employees that were supplied by the resort’s management. The police had also claimed that the men who were arrested had nail marks as the woman scratched them to leave her.

The incident occurred when a delegation of 30 senior executives of a Bengaluru-based multinational company had checked into the island resort during a visit to the state. The survivor, a software professional, had led the group that included seven women. The case was investigated by the then Poovar circle inspector G Binu, who submitted the chargesheet in the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape Kerala
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp