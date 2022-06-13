STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
N D Jose birth centenary fete begins

The one-year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of freedom fighter and member of the Travancore-Cochin legislative assembly N D Jose, will begin here on Monday. 

N D Jose

By Express News Service

Jose was also the founder president of Travancore Student Congress, a socialist ideologue and noted orator.

The centenary celebrations will begin with the lighting of the lamp by Jose’s daughter Padmaja Joseph. V M Sudheeran and M G Radhakrishnan will be the key speakers at the programme to be presided over by A Neelalohithadas.  

Jose’s nephew and former chief secretary S M Vijayanand, Former Dean of Tamil University, Thanjavur, Prof K Raveendran, and Jose’s grandchildren, J Ebenezer and Kavitha Josephine, will remember the late leader on the occasion.

A centenary celebration committee was constituted with Neelalohithadas as chairman and Vijayanand as vice-chairman. Other vice-chairmen of the committee are Dr S Raymon, Dr I S Jawahar, Adv Jameela Prakasham, Adv Balajanadhipathi, Dr Joseph and N L Sivakumar.

While Thakidi Krishnan Nair was chosen as general convener of the committee, V Sudhakaran, Nellimoodu Prabhakaran and T M Stephen will be conveners. 

