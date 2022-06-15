STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

For a beautiful, plastic-free coast

Efforts are on to make the 72 km of coast in the district plastic-free. This is being done as part of ‘Suchitwa Sagaram Sundara Theeram’ project, launched by the state government.

Published: 15th June 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Efforts are on to make the 72 km of coast in the district plastic-free. This is being done as part of ‘Suchitwa Sagaram Sundara Theeram’ project, launched by the state government to make the sea and seashore plastic-free. The plan is to implement the project in three phases where the initial efforts would be to sensitise the public and local residents on the harmful effects of plastic pollution. While the second and third phases will focus on removal of plastic waste and campaign for sustainable management of the shoreline. 

The project would be implemented with the support from various departments including Local self-government department (LSGD), fisheries department, Clean Kerala Mission, Matsyafed, harbour engineering department, kerala state coastal development corporation and department of Youth affairs. 

District panchayat president Suresh Kumar said tonnes of plastic waste gets accumulated at beaches where breakwaters are present. “On September 18 the government is planning to make the 590 km shoreline of Kerala plastic-free. It would be a mega campaign where divers would collect plastic waste from sea. This would be a joint campaign with the cooperation of local bodies,” said Suresh Kumar. The state government is forming 600 action groups across the 590 km shoreline in the state. 

As part of the project, the authorities have constituted 72 task force groups comprising of at least 25 members each, engaging them in the campaign along the 72 km shoreline in the capital. “The task force would be launching cleaning activities and segregating the collected plastic waste for its scientific disposal and recycling. Kudumbashree units, Haritha Karma Sena, boat owners, voluntary organisations and other government agencies would be utilised for implementing the project,” said Suresh. He said that the service of the fishermen community would be utilised for removing plastic waste from the ocean. 

The authorities are planning to put up awareness hoardings at fish landing centres, harbours and ports to sensitise the fishing community on the importance of scientific handling of plastic waste. “Pamphlets and notices would be circulated among the public to create awareness,” said Suresh. On September 18, the government is planning for a mass cleaning campaign at breakwaters, ports. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suchitwa Sagaram Sundara Theeram Beach cleaning
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp