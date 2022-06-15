For a beautiful, plastic-free coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts are on to make the 72 km of coast in the district plastic-free. This is being done as part of ‘Suchitwa Sagaram Sundara Theeram’ project, launched by the state government to make the sea and seashore plastic-free. The plan is to implement the project in three phases where the initial efforts would be to sensitise the public and local residents on the harmful effects of plastic pollution. While the second and third phases will focus on removal of plastic waste and campaign for sustainable management of the shoreline.

The project would be implemented with the support from various departments including Local self-government department (LSGD), fisheries department, Clean Kerala Mission, Matsyafed, harbour engineering department, kerala state coastal development corporation and department of Youth affairs.

District panchayat president Suresh Kumar said tonnes of plastic waste gets accumulated at beaches where breakwaters are present. “On September 18 the government is planning to make the 590 km shoreline of Kerala plastic-free. It would be a mega campaign where divers would collect plastic waste from sea. This would be a joint campaign with the cooperation of local bodies,” said Suresh Kumar. The state government is forming 600 action groups across the 590 km shoreline in the state.

As part of the project, the authorities have constituted 72 task force groups comprising of at least 25 members each, engaging them in the campaign along the 72 km shoreline in the capital. “The task force would be launching cleaning activities and segregating the collected plastic waste for its scientific disposal and recycling. Kudumbashree units, Haritha Karma Sena, boat owners, voluntary organisations and other government agencies would be utilised for implementing the project,” said Suresh. He said that the service of the fishermen community would be utilised for removing plastic waste from the ocean.

The authorities are planning to put up awareness hoardings at fish landing centres, harbours and ports to sensitise the fishing community on the importance of scientific handling of plastic waste. “Pamphlets and notices would be circulated among the public to create awareness,” said Suresh. On September 18, the government is planning for a mass cleaning campaign at breakwaters, ports.