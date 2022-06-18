A guest house for the English elite 

Niranjana MS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There wouldn’t be many in Thiruvananthapuram who haven’t seen the Kanakakunnu Palace, which leaves people in awe with its architectural splendour. But how much do you know about the majestic structure?

The 19th-century building, built during the reign of King Sree Moolam Thirunal, belongs to the Travancore dynasty. The palace, which served as a guest house and banquet hall for the royal family, got its name from the hillock on which it stands.

“The ‘palace’ is called so only because it was constructed by the King Sree Moolam Thirunal,” says historian Vellanad Ramachandran. “It was just a guest house, primarily for the English elite. Unlike other guest houses of the period, the Kanakakunnu palace accommodated people of all religions. The king even built a separate kitchen and appointed cooks to prepare meat.”

The aesthetic brilliance of Kanakakunnu palace is evident in its vermillion exterior, circular structure and traditional roof patterns, which are a blend of Travancore and Dutch architecture. The palace stands out for its austere, yet royal appearance.

The sprawling garden around it gives it a special charm. Kanakakunnu Palace is believed to have functioned as the official residence of C P Ramaswamy Iyer when he served as the Diwan of Travancore from 1936 to 1947.

The palace and its vast surroundings are now a favourite spot for visitors who take leisurely walks, for students who conduct group studies, and for morning and evening walkers. The palace grounds also host a number of cultural programmes, exhibitions, festivities and other events. The premises of the historic building also houses India’s first digital garden. The Napier museum and the zoo, the major tourist attractions of today are the catalysts of Kanakakunnu palace’s colossal presence.