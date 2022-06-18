STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyer held in ganja seizure case

The arrest was led by Excise Assistant Commissioner S Vinod Kumar.

Published: 18th June 2022 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 02:09 AM

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise special squad on Friday arrested a lawyer, who practices at a court in Vanchiyoor in the capital, in connection with the seizure of nine-and-half kilograms of ganja from his ancestral house in February. The arrested is Ashish Prathap Nair, 46, of Pattoor.  According to excise, Ashish was arrested based on the statement by two suspects, identified as Arul Amugan and Shamnad, who were arrested in the same case in February and May, respectively.  

The police said Ashish is a key supplier of ganja in the capital and he used to store the substances in his ancestral house near Ayurveda college junction after bringing it from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh using Arul and Shamnad. 

The arrest was led by Excise Assistant Commissioner S Vinod Kumar. This is the first time that a lawyer was arrested in the capital in connection with NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act. 
The offiicials also added that more persons are involved in ganja supply in the capital and they would also be taken into custody soon. 

The suspect used to supply the substances to the city-based criminals for extensive trade across the city.
The ganja packet was seized in February from Ashish’s house after the Excise received a tip-off that two persons on a scooter came to his house and kept the ganja in the bedroom. Ashish has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

TAGS
Ganja seizure Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances
