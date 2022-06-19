STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mobile app for unemployment survey soon, says Minister M V Govindan

Based on their qualification and the requirement in the market, they will be provided skill training courses.

Kerala Minister  of Local Self-Government and Excise M V Govindan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Despite having the highest number of female graduates, their participation in the labour workforce has dwindled rapidly in the state in the last two decades, said LSG minister M V Govindan on Saturday. “The biggest challenge in front of the government is to increase employment opportunities for youngsters,’’ he said while inaugurating the development seminar as part of the 14th five-year plan organised by the city corporation here.

A mobile app will be created for the unemployment survey which will be carried out at the ward level. “Data of those seeking jobs will be collected and segregated based on the education and skills that each candidate possess. Based on their qualification and the requirement in the market, they will be provided skill training courses. We ought to create opportunities where aspirants could find a job that would be suitable for their academic specialisation,” he said. 

