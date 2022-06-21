Assault on stray dog: KSEB yet to take action against driver

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the KSEB driver who had assaulted a stray dog on the premises of the KSEB office last week was arrested on charges of cruelty to animals, the KSEB is yet to take any action against him.

Murali, a contract driver working in KSEB, had smashed the eyes of a three-year-old male stray dog inside the board’s headquarters at Pattom. He assaulted the dog alleging that it had bitten the front side of the car which was parked in the parking lot. The incident which happened on Tuesday night came to light only late on Friday.

Following the complaint lodged by the NGO, People for Animals (PFA), after they produced the CCTV visuals of the incident, the medical college police registered a case and let him out on bail. On Saturday, top officials of KSEB told mediapersons that they would terminate the contract of the driver and will not tolerate such persons in the board. The employee was also subjected to a hearing of the vigilance team at KSEB. However, the driver was back to work on Monday.

Sreedevi S Kartha, full-time member of PFA, said that no action has been taken against the driver and he is still scot-free on the premises of KSEB office. “Though the authorities promised to take action against him, nothing has happened and the KSEB officials are not responding now. We came to know that the driver was back to work on Monday. This is injustice,” she said.

Meanwhile, the dog is yet to recover from the trauma it had. The dog is in the shelter home of PFA. “The dog is in the recovery stage and there is blood-clotting on one of its eyes. But it is yet to recover from the shock. We are giving medicines and timely treatment,” Sreedevi added.

When the incident happened at 7.45 pm on Tuesday, women sports personnel who were engaged in activities were in the vicinity. One of them who was at the reception of the KSEB happened to see the CCTV visuals when Murali who hid an iron rod behind him smashed the head of the stray dog.