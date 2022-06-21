STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Yoga for all

Yoga might seem difficult for a beginner. However, yoga practitioners say there are also some simple poses that will help any beginner stay fit and lead a healthy life. 

Published: 21st June 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Aasana

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Arya U R and Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yoga might seem difficult for a beginner. However, yoga practitioners say there are also some simple poses that will help any beginner stay fit and lead a healthy life.  According to Dr Sreeram TR, a yoga instructor in Thiruvananthapuram, stress and lack of activities are the main reasons for poor immune systems during the Covid period. “Pranayama is the best remedy to escape from fatigue. It is easy as anyone from eight years and above can try it anywhere,” he says.

Sreeram conducts classes at Gandhi Bhavan and schools. He  suggests various yoga poses to practice in the comfort of the office, home or outdoors. “In pranayama, the alternate nostril breathing is simple and beneficial,” he says.

Yoga is immensely beneficial to the differently-abled community, says nutritionist and yoga practitioner, Uma Kalyani. She recently conducted a yoga session for people with disabilities of All Kerala WheelChair Rights Federation at the Napier Museum premises on Sunday. “A total of 20 people participated. The act was to educate the role of yoga in everyone’s life. Trying out small stretches of yoga is also medication to the mind and body of the disabled community”. 

Uma says senior citizens should practice yoga daily, along with simple stretches. Fun yoga of imitating animal poses and movements will strengthen the bones and reduce hyperactivity in children, she adds. Sudakshna Thampi, a yoga teacher and founder of Yoga Shruti believes in linking spirituality and yoga. She says, “Yoga is just not about pranayamas, asanas or meditation. It is a way where people can find inner peace.”

However, Sudakshna says, “If someone wishes to find inner peace, there are some things which they need to find to follow in their lives such as Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya and Aparigraha. Pranayama follows this. After pranayama comes asanas. While doing asanas, we need to look at postures and keep our bodies healthy. You can do simple asanas in any place. I use it to keep my body flexible. Also, so that I don’t have any pain in my body,” shares Sudakshna.  

According to Rajiv Ambat, it helps calm the nerves. “Five parameters help assess a person’s fitness, such as cardiovascular ability, body size, endurance and flexibility. Yoga is good for people with lumbar disc issues. Physiotherapists recommend certain poses similar to cat-camel stretch,” he says.

Ragi Naveen, 42-year-old a beginner says, “I was battling a chronic issue, a bulging disc in my lumbar spine thanks to working on my laptop for hours. Even a brisk walk would throw me off balance. Surgery was the only offered option but, I have avoided getting on a surgical table with yoga.” 

“The sessions have helped a beginner like me lead a pain-free life, sleep better and be less anxious about life. It is a beautiful state to be in after years of struggle. I can say yoga is for everyone,” says Ragi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp