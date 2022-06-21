Yoga for all

Arya U R and Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yoga might seem difficult for a beginner. However, yoga practitioners say there are also some simple poses that will help any beginner stay fit and lead a healthy life. According to Dr Sreeram TR, a yoga instructor in Thiruvananthapuram, stress and lack of activities are the main reasons for poor immune systems during the Covid period. “Pranayama is the best remedy to escape from fatigue. It is easy as anyone from eight years and above can try it anywhere,” he says.

Sreeram conducts classes at Gandhi Bhavan and schools. He suggests various yoga poses to practice in the comfort of the office, home or outdoors. “In pranayama, the alternate nostril breathing is simple and beneficial,” he says.

Yoga is immensely beneficial to the differently-abled community, says nutritionist and yoga practitioner, Uma Kalyani. She recently conducted a yoga session for people with disabilities of All Kerala WheelChair Rights Federation at the Napier Museum premises on Sunday. “A total of 20 people participated. The act was to educate the role of yoga in everyone’s life. Trying out small stretches of yoga is also medication to the mind and body of the disabled community”.

Uma says senior citizens should practice yoga daily, along with simple stretches. Fun yoga of imitating animal poses and movements will strengthen the bones and reduce hyperactivity in children, she adds. Sudakshna Thampi, a yoga teacher and founder of Yoga Shruti believes in linking spirituality and yoga. She says, “Yoga is just not about pranayamas, asanas or meditation. It is a way where people can find inner peace.”

However, Sudakshna says, “If someone wishes to find inner peace, there are some things which they need to find to follow in their lives such as Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya and Aparigraha. Pranayama follows this. After pranayama comes asanas. While doing asanas, we need to look at postures and keep our bodies healthy. You can do simple asanas in any place. I use it to keep my body flexible. Also, so that I don’t have any pain in my body,” shares Sudakshna.

According to Rajiv Ambat, it helps calm the nerves. “Five parameters help assess a person’s fitness, such as cardiovascular ability, body size, endurance and flexibility. Yoga is good for people with lumbar disc issues. Physiotherapists recommend certain poses similar to cat-camel stretch,” he says.

Ragi Naveen, 42-year-old a beginner says, “I was battling a chronic issue, a bulging disc in my lumbar spine thanks to working on my laptop for hours. Even a brisk walk would throw me off balance. Surgery was the only offered option but, I have avoided getting on a surgical table with yoga.”

“The sessions have helped a beginner like me lead a pain-free life, sleep better and be less anxious about life. It is a beautiful state to be in after years of struggle. I can say yoga is for everyone,” says Ragi.