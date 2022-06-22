STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Lulu mall celebrate International Yoga Day

The Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the youth wing of Ayudh Thiruvananthapuram unit and Lulu Mall here jointly celebrated International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd June 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 07:02 AM

Mata Amritanandamayi

Mata Amritanandamayi at the Math (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the youth wing of Ayudh Thiruvananthapuram unit and Lulu Mall here jointly celebrated International Yoga Day on Tuesday. Musician Stephen Devassy inaugurated the event.  In his message, Deacon of the math Swami Sivamritananda Puri said it is essential to make yoga a part of daily life and that its practice will help people do everything more effectively. 

Former Union Minister O Rajagopal also spoke. Lulu Mall operations manager Ranjith and Ayudh members Anila Diljith and Kumari Nandana were present.  Students and members of the armed Forces from Amrita Kairali Vidya Bhavan and Amrita Vidyalaya Kaimanam took part in yoga training. Ayudh was led by state coordinator Sevak Vivek. Jitin (Lulu Mall) and Ayudh coordinators Shibin and  Ratheesh Mundela led the programme.

