Indiegaga fest set to ‘Pep’ Thiruvananthapuram up

Niranjana MS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A scintillating evening filled with diverse music awaits the Trivians as the multicity international music and arts fest Indiegaga is set to start off its compact editions, titled ‘Pep’, from Thiruvananthapuram on June 25 at Nishagandhi open-air auditorium.

The festival, which was held last in 2019 in Kochi, is back with an impressive lineup of independent artists and bands, including Thaikkudam Bridge, Job Kurian, Avial, Thirumali, Street Academics, Sithara’s Project Malabaricus, Sooraj Santhosh and Shanka Tribe.

“This is an independent music festival, exclusively for bands and individual artists who make their own music. No filmy music is involved,” says Sumesh Lal, director and CEO of Wonderwall Media, which is organising the event. “The previous events used to have artists who represented various languages from across the India and the world. This time, our focus is on Malayalam.”

Singer Job Kurian is ecstatic to perform in his birthplace. “It feels surreal,” he says. “My musician friends and I are so glad to be back on stage. Watching the audience enjoying and cheering when we perform is always the best part.”

Singer and songwriter Sooraj Santhosh echoes similar views. “Artists are happy to continue to do what they love. I am so thrilled to perform in Thiruvananthapuram,” he says. The tickets for the fest are getting sold like hot cakes, says Wonderwall Media communications head Lakshmi Venugopal. “It is overwhelming. We realise people really crave for real time entertainment outside the four walls of their homes,” she adds.

The capacity of the venue, however, has been reduced to 60 per cent, as per Covid guidelines. Tickets are priced between Rs 799 and Rs 999.