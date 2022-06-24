STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Indiegaga fest set to ‘Pep’ Thiruvananthapuram up

“This is an independent music festival, exclusively for bands and individual artists who make their own music.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Niranjana MS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A scintillating evening filled with diverse music awaits the Trivians as the multicity international music and arts fest Indiegaga is set to start off its compact editions, titled ‘Pep’, from Thiruvananthapuram on June 25 at Nishagandhi open-air auditorium. 

The festival, which was held last in 2019 in Kochi, is back with an impressive lineup of independent artists and bands, including Thaikkudam Bridge, Job Kurian, Avial, Thirumali, Street Academics, Sithara’s Project Malabaricus, Sooraj Santhosh and Shanka Tribe. 

“This is an independent music festival, exclusively for bands and individual artists who make their own music. No filmy music is involved,” says Sumesh Lal, director and CEO of Wonderwall Media, which is organising the event. “The previous events used to have artists who represented various languages from across the India and the world. This time, our focus is on Malayalam.” 

Singer Job Kurian is ecstatic to perform in his birthplace. “It feels surreal,” he says. “My musician friends and I are so glad to be back on stage. Watching the audience enjoying and cheering when we perform is always the best part.” 

Singer and songwriter Sooraj Santhosh echoes similar views. “Artists are happy to continue to do what they love. I am so thrilled to perform in Thiruvananthapuram,” he says. The tickets for the fest are getting sold like hot cakes, says Wonderwall Media communications head Lakshmi Venugopal. “It is overwhelming. We realise people really crave for real time entertainment outside the four walls of their homes,” she adds. 

The capacity of the venue, however, has been reduced to 60 per cent, as per Covid guidelines. Tickets are priced between Rs 799 and Rs 999. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp