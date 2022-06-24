STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No analogy between Kochi Metro and SilverLine: K-Rail

Ajith said the state has formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to implement the project as per an agreement with the Union Railway Ministry. 

Published: 24th June 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro.

Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An intercity transport system like the SilverLine would become profitable in the future, said K-Rail Corporation MD Ajith Kumar. He was speaking at Janasamaksham SilverLine, an online session to address concerns and answer queries on the proposed semi-high-speed rail, on Thursday.  He said the project would accelerate industrial growth, attract more investment and create more job opportunities in the state.

Ajith said the state has formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to implement the project as per an agreement with the Union Railway Ministry. 

The concession period for SilverLine is 50 years. Within this, the capital and interest of loans taken should be paid back. At the end of the concession period, the SPV won’t have any arrears. As per the agreement, the project will be handed over to the central government after 50 years. “The Silverline project is not envisaged to make a profit for the state government or the SPV. If the SPV fails to pay back the debt, the state government would have to do so. The government has in principle agreed to this proposal,” he said. 

Responding to another query, Ajith said that there cannot be a comparison between the Kochi Metro Rail and SilverLine. The time saved when using Silverline is substantially high. “The project is envisaged in such a way to ensure last-mile connectivity with all airports through link services,” he pointed out.The cost of constructing a high-speed rail would be more than 250 crore per kilometre, while for semi-high-speed, it will be 120 crore, he said.  

“If it’s a high-speed project, the ticket fare would be higher. Since people are conservative, they would rather prefer cheaper tickets. That’s why the government opted for semi-high-speed rail,” he said. 
K-Rail officials also said that no decision was taken to put the SilverLine project on hold. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro SilverLine K-Rail
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp