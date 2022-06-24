STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pack up for a very, Veli nice picnic

By Heera Hari
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Life is back to normal. Almost. The summer break is over. Schools have reopened. And the bustle is back at office spaces. As we get back to the monotonous regime, it is important to pat oneself on the back, once in a while, and take a jolly-good weekend break. 

Yes, paucity of time is a perennial problem. But, how about a picnic to a destination right under your nose? Like Veli. The beach and the tourist village here, just about 12km from the city, are sure to help you disconnect from stress and reconnect with nature, and yourself. The setting includes a large garden, on the southern banks of the Veli lagoon, and a floating bridge that connects it to the beach. 

It is an ideal location for a family picnic, and offers unique boating experiences at prices ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 2,000. Another popular attraction here is the Kerala State Tourfed’s mini solar train, said to be the first of its kind in India.

A floating amphitheatre named Jalatharangam, Children’s Park and floating cafe run by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation add to the experience. Other nearby attractions include the Shangumukham beach, 500-year-old  Madre de Deus Church, and Karikkakom temple. 

Where to stay?
There are several homestays and luxury hotels near Veli. 

What to eat?
Go for the local cuisines, especially seafood

