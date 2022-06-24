STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three men arrested for smuggling 125 kg of ganja

The city police on Thursday busted an inter-state drugs racket and arrested three men, who were smuggling 125 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:38 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Thursday busted an inter-state drugs racket and arrested three men, who were smuggling 125 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

Unnikrishnan, 33, of Pallichal, Sajeev, 26, of Malayinkeezhu, and Subash, 34, of Thycaud, were arrested by the police while they were allegedly smuggling ganja in two luxury cars.

The police said the trio was involved in wholesale drug peddling. The information about the gang was received during a probe into recent drug seizures in the city.

