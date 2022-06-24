Three men arrested for smuggling 125 kg of ganja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Thursday busted an inter-state drugs racket and arrested three men, who were smuggling 125 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

Unnikrishnan, 33, of Pallichal, Sajeev, 26, of Malayinkeezhu, and Subash, 34, of Thycaud, were arrested by the police while they were allegedly smuggling ganja in two luxury cars.

The police said the trio was involved in wholesale drug peddling. The information about the gang was received during a probe into recent drug seizures in the city.