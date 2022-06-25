Thiruvananthapuram airport opens swanky duty-free outlets

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited Thiruvananthapuram Duty Free (TDF), finally, opened at the international airport here on Friday. This swanky duty-free shop, opened by Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt Ltd, is expected to give a world-class experience to passengers.

The outlets, which spread across 2,450sq.ft have two outlets in the departure security hold area, of which one store will exclusively cater to imported confectionery, branded perfumes, travel accessories and destination products. Accessories such as handbags and sunglasses will be added soon, say sources.

The duty-free store at the arrival area of the international terminal (T2) is located just opposite the baggage belts. The stores are immaculately designed for maximum comfort of passengers. Customer service executives of the airport will be deployed to assist customers.

TDF offers a wide range of coveted products from around the globe. It welcomes travellers back with discerning luxury-enthusiasts’ with options across international and home-grown brands. Attractive inaugural offers include shopping money and gold coins.