Technopark Phase-IV: Ready for tech-off

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The groundbreaking of the much-awaited Tata Consultancy Services digital and research hub on the Technopark Phase-IV campus at Pallipuram is set to be held on Thursday. With this, the construction of the facility on the 97-acre plot taken on lease would be expedited.



Tata Projects Limited (TPL), the executing agency for the project, has started preliminary works in association with the Technopark authorities.

“The construction work will begin soon after the groundbreaking. However, the ceremony will be a small event involving only some key officials,” said John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks. Once up, the state-of-the-art facility would host engineering, product development and IT services in manufacturing, aerospace and defence domains. The project would focus on the latest technologies such as robotics, AI, machine learning, data analytics, blockchain and Internet of Things. Notably, TCS has plans to also set up an incubation centre for tech startups.

In the first phase, expected to be completed within 28 months, about 5,000 jobs would be generated. Once the project is completed, at least 20,000 openings are expected. Direct investment of `1,200 to `1,500 crore would also flow in, believe sources.

Incidentally, with about 15,000 employees at its development centres in Kerala, TCS is the largest IT sector employer in the state. A Technopark official said the new facility would be developed as a sustainable one, integrating efficient energy, water, clean air and waste management concepts integrated.

Digital science park, hospital

Technopark officials say key proposed projects in Technopark Phase-IV are set for expansion. A digital science park, proposed as part of the Digital University campus, is likely to be implemented soon. Overall, 68 acres are being developed. Of this, the Digital University has taken 42 acres on lease. Furthermore, a prominent hospital group in the state has expressed interest in setting up a five-acre unit on the campus. The state government’s approval is awaited, said sources.

Notably, work on a SunTec centre is also nearing completion, and it would be operational soon. According to the Kerala IT Parks CEO, all hurdles to the Technopark Phase-IV campus development have been cleared. “The construction of the proposed World Trade Centre on the campus will begin only after the completion of the Brigade group project at Technopark Phase-I,” said John. “They are looking to start that non-SEZ project as soon as possible.”

Rebranding ‘Technocity’

Meanwhile, the rebranding of Technocity as Technopark Phase-IV has evoked a mixed response. “Since the state government initially attracted investments by referring to the the area as Technocity, won’t the rebranding create issues?” wondered Renjith Chandran, a techie.

However, John explained that the rebranding was done to avoid confusion. “There are many IT parks in the state. There is another Technocity, under the state higher education department, in Kochi. We wanted to market the Technopark brand, which is well-known even ouside India. So, to avoid confusion, we have rebranded Technocity as Technopark Phase-IV,” he said.

