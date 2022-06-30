STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Statistics Day celebrated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district office of the Economics and Statistics Department conducted National Statistics Day celebrations at the Chalai market on Wednesday. A rally was taken out with the participation of people, traders and officers of the department.

The highlight was a programme titled “Kaikorthu” in which around 20 prominent traders associating with the department were felicitated. The price wing of the district office of Economics and Statistics department collects retail and wholsesale prices of over 70 essential commodities from different shops in the Chalai market. The data collection is to prepare market intelligence reports.

