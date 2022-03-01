STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala University staff decry govt move to wash its hands of pension liability

The government’s reluctance to bear the mounting pension liabilities of universities has raised concern among varsity teachers and non-teaching staff.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s reluctance to bear the mounting pension liabilities of universities has raised concern among varsity teachers and non-teaching staff. The finance department’s recent directive to the universities to create a separate pension fund, and to mobilise a major share of it from its own resources, will sound the death knell for the already cash-strapped varsities, they pointed out. 

The Syndicate of the University of Kerala has decided to send a delegation to submit a petition to the chief minister and finance minister demanding a roll-back of the decision. Universities have been asked to earmark funds to the tune of 25% of the maximum salary of employees to the proposed pension fund. Of this, 10% will be given as non-plan grant by the government while the remaining 15% have to be mobilised by the university from its own funds.

In case the universities face shortage of funds, they can borrow from banks or government-controlled financial institutions, the finance department has directed. At present, the monthly non-plan grant from the government is being used to meet the pension and related benefits of retired teachers of universities.

The pro-UDF Kerala University Teachers’ Organisation warned that the move would have consequences such as universities hiking fees manifold and other undesirable practices to mobilise additional funds. The Kerala University Staff Union, representing the non-teaching staff alleged it was a move by the government to wreck state universities so as to pave the way for the entry of private universities.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp