Exhibition at VJT Hall

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Utsav Rajasthan Grameen, an exclusive exhibition cum sale of Ethnic handlooms, handicrafts, jewellery and paintings, is being held at VJT Hall, Palayam from 10am to 9pm. They are displaying items such as traditional handloom bed sheets, paintings from Rajasthan, sarees from West Bengal, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow Chikankari items etc. Some items are available in bulk. There is a 20 per cent discount on handlooms and 10 per cent on handicrafts and jewellery. For more details, contact, 9602620310. The exhibition will conclude on March 8.