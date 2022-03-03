Jharkhand man arrested for rape attempt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a migrant labourer from Jharkhand, who had allegedly tried to rape a mentally-challenged girl on Monday. Chandan Kumar, a 28-year-old man from Tinpahar, was arrested by the Medical College police for attempting to rape a girl, who is mute as well.

The police said the suspect trespassed into the girl’s house when her mother was bathing and dragged her to the backside of her house. As he was about to rape her, a woman from the neighbourhood noticed the incident and raised an alarm.

Following this, the assailant fled the place. During the attack, the suspect had dropped his bag. The police examined the bag as well as collected the CCTV visuals for about 15 hours and identified the suspect.

The police also conducted checks of about 1500 migrant labourers residing in various labour camps and nabbed the suspect from a camp near Gowreesapattom.