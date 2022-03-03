STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Jharkhand man arrested for rape attempt

The police said the suspect trespassed into the girl’s house when her mother was bathing and dragged her to the backside of her house.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a migrant labourer from Jharkhand, who had allegedly tried to rape a mentally-challenged girl on Monday. Chandan Kumar, a 28-year-old man from Tinpahar, was arrested by the Medical College police for attempting to rape a girl, who is mute as well.

The police said the suspect trespassed into the girl’s house when her mother was bathing and dragged her to the backside of her house. As he was about to rape her, a woman from the neighbourhood noticed the incident and raised an alarm.

Following this, the assailant fled the place. During the attack, the suspect had dropped his bag. The police examined the bag as well as collected the CCTV visuals for about 15 hours and identified the suspect.

The police also conducted checks of about 1500 migrant labourers residing in various labour camps and nabbed the suspect from a camp near Gowreesapattom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp