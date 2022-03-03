Woman kills husband who spoke to another woman over phone

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 34-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by crushing his head with heavy objects suspecting that he was speaking to another woman over his mobile phone. The brutal incident occurred at Idavattom near Palode on Tuesday night. The husband, Shiju, 37, had returned from the Middle East 10 days ago.

The couple has three children and Soumya had suspected that Shiju was having other affairs. The macabre incident occurred by 10.30 pm after the duo returned from a nearby temple. The police said Soumya attacked Shiju using a granite piece, a hollow brick and a brick after she reportedly found Shiju talking on his phone.

Soumya demanded Shiju to hand over his mobile phone. When he rejected her demand, Soumya attacked him from behind. The woman herself informed the relatives about the murder and was soon apprehended by cops.