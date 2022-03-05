Disburse DA arrears, demands teachers’ assn

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The All Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA) has urged the state government to disburse two pending installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) of college and university teachers. In a statement, the pro-Left teachers’ organisation said the state government did not restore two DA installments of college teachers despite the Union government doing so in July 2021.

AKPCTA reminded that the state government blocked two installments of DA for college and university teachers after the Union government took such a decision for its employees in the wake of the Covid pandemic. However, the DA of state government employees was left untouched, the statement said.

AKPCTA urged the government to fulfill its promise to disburse the DA arrears once the Union government restores it. The teachers’ association reminded that college and university teachers in the state are being provided DA as per the rates fixed by the state government.