21-yr-old youth held for abusing minor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nedumangad police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly abducting and sexually abusing a minor girl from Nedumangad. The arrested is Akshay alias Kukku of Tholicode.

According to the police, the youth sexually abused the Class XI student on the pretext of love after taking her to a secluded place. The incident came to the light after the girl revealed the matter to her parents. Based on the complaint of the parents, the suspect was taken into custody. He was charged under the Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.