Man died of cardiac arrest, not police torture: Autopsy report

The autopsy conducted on Suresh P, who died while being in custody of Thiruvallam police, has revealed that he died due to cardiac arrest.

09th March 2022

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The autopsy conducted on Suresh P, who died while being in custody of Thiruvallam police, has revealed that he died due to cardiac arrest. Suresh, who was arrested for attacking a couple near Judgekunnu on February 27, died the next day while in police custody.

Though the police said he had died of cardiac issues, the family members and local residents alleged that Suresh was a victim of custodial torture. The incident had precipitated a huge protest against the police as the agitators blocked the road and encircled the police station demanding action against the cops.

The detailed autopsy report, sources said, has mentioned cardiac arrest as the cause of death. It also mentioned that no body wounds were found that could result in cardiac arrests. However, lacerations suggesting that Suresh could have been beaten up by the cops in custody, were traced. But those were not severe as to result in cardiac arrest.

The Crime Branch that’s probing the case has decided not to press murder charges against the cops. However, they will conduct a probe on whether Suresh was subjected to third degree interrogation.

