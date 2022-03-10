Now, legal aid for women at doorstep

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gowri S Pilla, a transwoman has been a paralegal volunteer with the Thiruvananthapuram District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) since last year. Gowri, not just educates people but also encourages them to exercise their legal rights. “Crimes against women and children are increasing at an alarming rate. Transgender people are vulnerable in society. It is difficult to reveal your identity. That prompted me to join the legal services authority as a volunteer,” says Gowri.

She states a recent case where a married woman from the capital city suffered domestic violence. She was forced to undergo an abortion. “The case was referred to me from the DLSA office, based on which I could provide legal intervention for the victim,” she says.

“I always wanted to work for the welfare of the vulnerable section such as women, children, and transgender people. Currently, I am a paralegal volunteer at the Central Prison, Poojappura. Even there, the inmates are exploited mentally,” adds Gowri, a native of Kochi who resides in the capital city.

Like Gowri, as many as 45 paralegal volunteers under DLSA provide legal aid to women in the district. Of them, 19 are women and three are trans people. These volunteers are appointed to give legal help to women at their doorstep.

Shaiba M, another paralegal volunteer says, “We assist the victims to file complaints and give them legal help. Usually, incidents like family problems and pre-litigation cases are handled by us. Many people are unaware of legal aid. And the aim is to provide them with basic awareness about their rights.” Door-to-door awareness programmes are provided to people in remote areas too, adds Shaiba.

Legal service society secretary and sub-judge K Vidyadharan says an awareness class was held for volunteers on International Women’s Day. “We realised many women were finding it difficult to file complaints directly at the DLSA office. So we thought of reaching out to them and providing them with legal help,” he says.

Legal help is provided through legal aid clinics in various panchayats. “Some panchayats lack such clinics. We plan to start one in those areas. DLSA office helps women file cases, irrespective of their income. Those who have difficulties in reaching the office can file complaints by just making a call,” says Vidyadharan, a sub-judge.

Help is a call away

District Legal Services Authority: 0471 2575013

Taluk Legal Services Committee: 0471 2467700