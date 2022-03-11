Prompt action of conductor helps arrest molester

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman KSRTC conductor acted on the complaint of molestation during a trip in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The prompt action resulted in the arrest of Sameer, 35, a Varkala native when the bus reached Kaniyapuram depot.

Two women travelling in a fast passenger from Kollam complained of sexual abuse when the bus reached Pallipuram. Bus conductor S Divya informed the incident to the station master, who informed the police. The bus resumed journey to Thiruvananthapuram after the accused was taken into custody.

A police officer of Mangalapuram police station, however, said that the accused was let off after slapping minor charges, as the woman said she did not want to pursue the complaint. Recently, KSRTC suspended a conductor for failing to act on a similar complaint by a woman passenger at Kozhikode, on March 7.