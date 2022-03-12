IT corridor to boost tourism, infra in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new IT corridor extending from Technopark phase III to Kollam announced by Finance Minister K N Balagopal in the state budget 2022 is expected to give a major boost to road and IT infrastructure development and tourism industry in the capital.

The corridor, which would come up along NH-66, may boost major infra projects including large shopping areas, recreational amenities and nightlife facilities. As part of the IT corridor extension, the budget has announced the setting up of an IT facility covering 5,00,000 sq ft in Kollam. Given the upcoming and ongoing IT infrastructure development, the tourism department is gearing up to scale up tourism amenities located near NH-66. Akkulam and Varkala tourism destinations are two of the major tourism attractions along the stretch which would witness more development.

An official told TNIE that more attractions would be added to these tourism destinations and the department is planning to extend the operational hours of the spots to add more nightlife in the IT corridor. “We are in the process of finding more land at Varkala to add more water sports and other tourism amenities. We have already started developing Akkulam and many new recreational facilities for children including a park have been opened. We are thinking of extending the closing time as nightlife is missing at tourism destinations. Extension of hours would draw more crowds,” said the official.

IT corridor upsets trader community

The trader community in the capital is concerned about the new announcement to set up four IT corridors in the state as it would lead to more displacement of traders and would adversely affect their business. President of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) S S Manoj said the development plans of the state government have destroyed the livelihood of hundreds of traders across the state. “Instead of coming up with new development plans, the government should show the basic courtesy to disburse the promised compensation for traders who were displaced to facilitate major infra projects. Around 170 traders who were displaced to facilitate Kazhakoottam flyover project are yet to get the promised compensation. The government should properly rehabilitate the traders first and should ensure that they don’t suffer financial losses,” said Manoj. He said the development projects adversely affect the business of the traders. “People avoid places where construction activities are happening and the business would be at the lowest until the project gets completed,” he added.

Areas covered

Balaramapuram

Venganoor

Pallichal

Maranalloor

Malayinkeezhu

Kattakada

Vilappil

Aruvikkara

Poovathoor

Vembayam

Manickkal

Pothencode

Mangalapuram

Vizhinjam

Nedumangad (Vattappara Region)

What is Outer ring road?

ORR is A 78.88km road planned on the outer east side of Thiruvananthapuram City. It starts from NH 66 near Paripally and ends at Vizhinjam Bypass. The road will offer direct connectivity to Vizhinjam Port with a link to Mangalapuram

What is Outer Area Growth Corridor?

The project aims to develop a new township alongside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) abiding by a master plan and special development regulations. The proposed Special Investment Region under Outer Area Growth Corridor will be set up on 400 sqkm.

Highlights of project

Increasing economic output of state by B16,527 cr

Boosting economic development

Creating more job opportunities

Supporting regions with growing population

Reducing travel time, distance and traffic snarls

