Cop suspended after pictures emerge of him partying with criminals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has suspended a civil police officer, after photographs of him attending a booze party organised by history-sheeters this January emerged. Jihanil Hakkim, a senior civil police officer, was suspended for attending the party organised by a habitual offender Ayirooppara Kuttan.

Kuttan has a slew of criminal cases against him with the recent one being the murder of Deepu aka Mental Deepu this February. Deepu was attacked by a five-member gang, led by Kuttan, on February 2. He later succumbed to the injuries on February 7.

Sources said the party might have been organised a few days prior to the murder. The images of the cop consuming liquor with criminals had created a huge furore. The photos also came to the notice of the police senior officers following which the cop was suspended pending an inquiry.

Pothencode police have been in the limelight since the brutal murder of a gangster near Kalloor on December 11, 2021. A rival gang had attacked Sudheesh, a native of Kalloor, and chopped of his leg, which was discarded on the road. In another incident of violence on December 22, Venjaramoodu native Sheikh Muhammed and his minor daughter were attacked by two men near Pothencode junction.

These incidents had created an uproar as there was an allegation that the cops were going soft on criminal gangs operating in the locality.

