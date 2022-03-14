IBS inks deal with Alaska Air Cargo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IBS Software, a multi-national IT company based in Technopark which focuses on SaaS solutions to the travel industry, has signed a long-term agreement with Alaska Air Cargo to transform and modernise its air cargo IT ecosystem.

IBS Software will implement the full suite cargo management solution across the air cargo business of Alaska Airlines. iCargo will digitally transform Alaska Air Cargo’s sales and inventory, cargo terminal operations, air mail handling and revenue accounting, and mobile applications.

Additionally, iCargo will enable the airline to have an end-to-end view of its air cargo value chain activities and provide important operational insights across the entire network. “Selecting IBS Software’s iCargo was a strategic decision, and part of our digital transformation programme,” said Alaska Air Cargo MD Adam Drouhard.

“IBS Software is proud to partner with Alaska Air Cargo and be part of its digital cargo transformation. We welcome Alaska Air Cargoto the growing iCargo family of airlines and ground handlers and believe it’s the start of a great journey for both of our companies,” said Sam Shukla, vice-president of the Americas region at IBS Software.

IBS Software’s solutions for the aviation industry cover flight and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. It also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Alaska Air Cargo serves over 100 destinations in North America with an extensive network and more than 1,200 daily flights.