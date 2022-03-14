STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No streetlights: Motorists at risk on Karamana-Pravachambalam stretch

Adding to troubles, the median has become a dumpyard for plastic waste, garbage 

Published: 14th March 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Missing streetlights and poor maintenance of the median have made night travel difficult for motorists and pedestrians alike on the Karamana-Pravachambalam stretch of the state highway leading to Tamil Nadu. 

A stray dog searches for food from garbage
dumped on the median between Karamana
and Pravachambalam

Though the State Human Rights Commission —  based on a complaint by local residents — had intervened in the issue and asked the PWD chief engineer (NH) to submit a report, the PWD is yet to respond. Adding to the troubles, the median has turned into a dump yard for plastic waste and garbage.

As the stretch from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram has streetlights, people are demanding the lighting up of the Karamana-Pravachambalam stretch too as it falls under city limits. 

During the first-phase road development from Karamana to Pravachambalam, the detailed project report (DPR) did not contain a proposal for streetlights on the median as the then PWD officers suggested constructing pillars there for the possible implementation of the Light Metro project, and its southward extension. However, sources said the DPR for the development of the Pravachambalam-Kodinada stretch had proposed to install streetlights on the median. 

On February 19, the human rights panel directed the PWD chief engineer to look into the demand to put up streetlights on the median. The SHRC chairperson, Justice Antony Dominic, in his notice to the official, sought a report within four weeks. However, nothing positive has come out of it.  A complaint by activist Santhivila Padmakumar said the highway that passes through Kaimanam, Pappanamcode, Karakkamandapam and Nemom junctions is a gateway to Tamil Nadu. 

“The PWD has completely neglected the Karamana-Pravachambalam road divider. The plants on the median have grown so much that it is impossible for pedestrians to cross the road. In the absence of streetlights, crossing the road at night is leading to accidents. Many people have lost their lives here. At the same time, the median on the Pravachambalam-Balaramapuram stretch is maintained properly,” the complaint said. 

Meanwhile, PWD Chief Engineer (NH) M Ashok Kumar told TNIE that he has not received the commission’s order. “I will check for it, and submit the report after getting the order,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karamana-Pravachambalam stretch State Human Rights Commission Streetlights
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp