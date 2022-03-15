STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth accuses police of custodial torture, cops refute charges

Arun Raj, a native of Attingal has been admitted to the Government Hospital at Valiyakunnu at Attingal.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youth who was taken into  custody on Sunday at Attingal police station in connection with a clash between two groups that occurred at a bar hotel has alleged that the sub-inspector had assaulted him during the custody period.

Arun Raj, a native of Attingal has been admitted to the Government Hospital at Valiyakunnu at Attingal. He told mediapersons that he was roughed up by SI P R Rahul and suffered injuries on his legs. “The sub-inspector assaulted me and thus I got injured. I did not create a fight in the bar. In fact, I went there as a mediator, “ he said. Arun Raj also filed a complaint with the Attingal DySP.

However, police refuted the allegations and said that the sub-inspector had never beaten him up and the injury was owing to the fight between the two groups in the bar. According to police, they received a phone call from ‘Savitri’ bar hotel at Attingal town around 8.15pm on Sunday. When the police rushed to the bar, the two groups were fighting each other using chairs and liquor bottles. 

“We took three persons, including Arun Raj, into custody while others ran away from the spot. Thus the three persons were taken to hospital for medical examination and released on bail on Sunday night itself. I didn’t even touch him,” said the SI.

