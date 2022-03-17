STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hello English-Lead 2022 launched 

A short video of the application was also screened during the event.

Published: 17th March 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

english language, dictionary

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education Minister V Sivakutty launched Hello English- Lead 2022, a portal prepared by the General Education Department jointly with the Samagra Shiksha Kerala  for students preparing for higher secondary exams on Wednesday. Principal Secretary, General Education, Mohammad Haneesh handed over the model of the mobile phone portal at a function held at the conference hall of  the assembly complex here. 

A short video of the application was also screened during the event. Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil, state project director Supriya A R and state programme officer C Radhakrishnan Nair were also present. The portal was developed by integrating textbooks and other resources. Each page will have question samples related to the brief content, a video and other elements. The portal is expected to assist students and enhance subject-related confidence of children and teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Sivakutty
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp