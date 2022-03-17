Hello English-Lead 2022 launched 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education Minister V Sivakutty launched Hello English- Lead 2022, a portal prepared by the General Education Department jointly with the Samagra Shiksha Kerala for students preparing for higher secondary exams on Wednesday. Principal Secretary, General Education, Mohammad Haneesh handed over the model of the mobile phone portal at a function held at the conference hall of the assembly complex here.

A short video of the application was also screened during the event. Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil, state project director Supriya A R and state programme officer C Radhakrishnan Nair were also present. The portal was developed by integrating textbooks and other resources. Each page will have question samples related to the brief content, a video and other elements. The portal is expected to assist students and enhance subject-related confidence of children and teachers.