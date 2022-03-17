STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russian travel agents visit Craft Village at Kovalam

The arrival of the international visitors has brought much cheer to the artist community at the Village. 

The Russian women who visited the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hinting at a revival for the tourism industry, which had been badly affected by the pandemic,  a group of Russian travel agents visited  the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Kovalam on Wednesday. The arrival of the international visitors has brought much cheer to the artist community at the Village. 

The nine Russian women who work as travel agents had come to the Village. “The arrival of the travel agents is just a start. We expect there would be more such visits by travellers from European countries. The Craft Village brings Kerala’s handicrafts and other crafts under one umbrella.

Due to its proximity to Kovalam, the Craft Village is gaining prominence in the tourism circuit,” the organisation said.  The Russian travel agents were brought to Kerala by Travelspoke, a platform for travel agents who are working in the field of international tourism and aimed at enhancing their operations.Travelspoke CEO Krishna Kumar held discussions with Sriprasad, chief operating officer, Kerala Arts and Crafts Village and assured that the Craft Village would be an integral element of all their tours in Kerala.

