Traffic on MG Road comes to standstill as Youth Congress, KSU stir turns violent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : After a gap of several months, dramatic scenes played out on city roads when protest march by Youth Congress and KSU workers to assembly turned violent and police resorted to using water cannons to disperse agitators. The traffic along MG road was disrupted for over an hour and heavy traffic blocks were visible at Palayam and PMG Junction as police blocked the main road to stop hundreds of protesters led by MLAs Shafi Parambil and Anwar Sadath.

Later, police arrested and removed all protesters and restored traffic. Law and order situation on Law College campus and medical college premises had remained tense since Tuesday night when a group of over 15 SFI members rounded up and beat KSU unit secretary Ashik Ashraf. The attack happened soon after PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas left the campus after inaugurating college union activities in the presence of V K Prasanth, MLA. Safna Yakub, the president of KSU unit, who tried to rescue Ashik, was beaten up brutally by the gang of male students.

Safna alleged that the attack by SFI intensified after the vice-chairman post in the union election was won by KSU nominee Megha Suresh. “They were around 50 persons. When there were threats and attacks earlier, we filed complaints. But, college staff council favoured SFI,” alleged Safna.

The injured students were rushed to medical college hospital by KSU workers. However, a group of around 30 SFI activists from University College was camping there to attack KSU workers who reach the medical college. Police had intervened to disperse both groups when a clash broke out at medical college on Tuesday night. Then a group of persons barged into a rented house at Kunnukuzhy where KSU workers were staying. Opposition leader V D Satheesan said one of the residents was beaten with an iron box and he collapsed there.

Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil reached the hospital late at night and made arrangements for treatment. But, the office-bearers of Thiruvananthapuram DCC didn’t bother to visit the injured on Tuesday. KSU leaders said that Congress district chief Palode Ravi had visited the injured students only on Wednesday afternoon. Shafi Parambil said the win has upset SFI. “We demand the police to restrain SFI workers who are repeatedly violating law and order,” he told reporters. Opposition leader V D Satheesan also visited the injured workers.