Journalist held for filming provocative video

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara police on Thursday arrested a web journalist for allegedly uploading a provocative video on his YouTube channel. Neyyattinkara native Badusha Jamal, 32, was arrested in connection with uploading of a video regarding police inaction in a case pertaining to attack on a Muslim family near Vazhimukku last week.

Sources close to Badusha said the scribe was arrested on the eve of his sister’s marriage for reporting an incident in which the accused are CPM workers. Inspector V N Sagar said a family comprising three members were attacked by their neighbours near Vazhimukku a week ago.

The police had registered a case against four people for the attack. However, none of them could be arrested so far. Badusha in his video had made a provocative statement on the incident that could cause enmity between communities. Hence he was arrested under non-bailable Section 153 A, the police officer said.

“There were issues between the neighbours near Vazhimukku. A local resident, Nisam, and his family members lodged a complaint alleging that they were attacked by their neighbour. There are four accused in the case, but none of them could be traced,”the inspector said.