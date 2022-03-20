STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thomas Netto ordained archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese

The new archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram Thomas J Netto was ordained at a grand ceremony held in the capital on Saturday.

Published: 20th March 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop M Soosa Pakiam leads the installation ceremony of his successor Thomas J Netto at St Sebastian’s Ground at Cheru Vettucaud.|Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram Thomas J Netto was ordained at a grand ceremony held in the capital on Saturday. Incumbent archbishop M Soosa Pakiam was the chief priest of episcopal consecration, the installation ritual held at the St Sebastian’s Ground at Cheru Vettucaud. 

Monsignor C Joseph read out the proclamation of Pope Francis appointing Netto as the new archbishop. Soosa Pakiam handed over the crozier and other decorations to his successor. Representative of Pope Francis Leopoldo Girelli was the chief guest at the function. Girelli and Mar Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church, delivered messages. 

The function was blessed by Changanassery archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Verapoly Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, Neyyattinkara Bishop Vincent Samuel, Kottayam Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakattu, Kochi Bishop Joseph Kariyil, Alappuzha Bishop Stephen Athipozhiyil, Vijayapuram bishop Sebastian Thekethecheril, Kollam Bishop Paul Antony Mullassery and Kottar Bishop Nazarene Soosai. 
57-year-old Netto is the second archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese. 

